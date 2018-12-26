Man arrested for raping, impregnating daughter in Cuttack

Cuttack: In a shameful incident, a 38-year-old man allegedly raped and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter in Lalbag area of Cuttack.

Commissionerate Police on Tuesday arrested the accused, a carpenter by profession, following a complaint of the victim’s mother.

According to sources, the accused was living with his minor daughter in a rented house in Lalbag area after being separated from his wife. The accused repeatedly raped his daughter and impregnated her.

The minor girl was locked in the house for over a month. The matter came into light after the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with Mahila police in this regard.

Acting on the complaint, police arrested the accused yesterday. The Childline officials rescued the minor girl from the rented house.

While the accused is in police custody, further investigation into the case is underway, sources said.