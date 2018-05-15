Man arrested for killing daughter, 3 grandchildren to grab accidental compensation

Paradip: Police on Tuesday solved the mystery behind the recovery of four bodies from Mahanadi river in Paradip last week and arrested a man in this connection.

The accused has been identified as Akshaya Sethi.

On May 10, bodies of a woman and her three children were found floating in the river near Shani Temple at Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district.

According to police, the arrested person’s son-in-law, Ananta Sethi, died in an accident on April 3. Wife of Ananta had to get a compensation amount of Rs 2 lakh which was released by a firm over death of her husband.

In a bid to possess the compensation amount, Akshaya had killed daughter Mamina Sethi (32), her two daughters – Barsha (20), Disha (8) and son Munna (5) on the fateful day, police added.

“Akshaya killed the four and later dumped their bodies in the water body to grab Rs 2 lakh that was provided to his daughter as accidental compensation after death of his son-in-law Ananta Sethi a few days back,” a police official informed.

The Kujang police had earlier detained and questioned Akshaya and his son Kalia in this connection.