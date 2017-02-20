Man arrested for defrauding Rs 2.13 crore

Bhubaneswar: Nayapalli police on Sunday have arrested a native of Haryana for allegedly defrauding his relative in the city of Rs 2.5 crore.

The accused was identified as Tarun Mehta(aged 35 years) of Karnal district of Haryana. A team led by Nayapalli Sub-Inspector Deepak Lenka nabbed Mehta from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Sunday. As per police, Mehta had taken Rs 2.13 crore from his cousin Jayvijay Vedi, who stays in IRC Village here in the city.

Jayvijay owns an iron ore and coal trading business at his registered office (N3/298) in IRC villge area in Nayapalli. Taking opportunity of their family relation, Mehta took Rs 2.13 crore from Jayvijay between March 8, 2013 and May 24 2014, on the pretext of setting of an agricultural plant in Haryana in a joint partnership. However, Jayvijay came to know that Mehta had no plans for setting up any plant, so he asked him to return the money. But Mehta returned only the partial amount and was supposed to return another Rs 2.5 crore more. A case (283/16) was then registered in this regard.

Earlier a look out circular was issued against Mehta. He went to airport in New Delhi possibly to flee to Singapore , but the authorities there informed the police officers here in the city. And subsequently he was nabbed.