Man-animal conflict: Elephant tramples youth to death in Sundargarh

Sundargarh: In yet another incident of man-animal conflict, a wild elephant today trampled a youth to death in Lankoi village under Nauagaon block in Kuanrmunda Forest Range in the district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Siba Charan Kumbhar.

Reportedly, the incident occurred last night after a herd of wild pachyderms sneaked into the village and caused large scale devastation.

In order to drive the herd away, locals including Siba launched a campaign in the village. While trying to disperse the jumbos, Siba accidentally fell on the ground following which a jumbo trampled him to death.

The victim who sustained critical injuries was rushed to Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela and succumbed to the injuries while undergoing treatment.