Man accused of pouring acid on girlfriend’s private parts held

Puri: A 34-year-old man, who was on the run after allegedly pouring acid on the private parts of his former girlfriend in Balanga area of Puri district, was arrested from Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The accused, identified as Manas Rath, is a native of Aratanda village in Kanpur police limits of Cuttack district. The arrest of the accused has revealed that he had duped several girls after developing relationship with them. He has many cases pending against him in and outside the state, the police said.

According to sources, the accused embarked on a relationship with the victim hailing from Balanga area in Puri district. He took the girl to his native place on the pretext of marriage. The duo started living as husband-wife. However, two months back the accused allegedly poured acid on the private part of his girlfriend when she was asleep.

The victim somehow escaped from the house and took shelter in her parental home. However, the accused again convinced the victim and admitted her at a government hospital in Balanga for treatment. In course of the treatment, the accused introduced himself as the executive officer of an established firm and befriended with a lady doctor of the hospital.

The accused lured the lady doctor with false promises and duped her of Rs 40,000. Besides, he also duped other friends of the lady doctor of nearly Rs 5 lakh and was on the run. Later, the lady doctor lodged a complaint with Balanga police.

On the basis of the complaint, the police launched a probe. The lady doctor called up the accused and asked him to come to Bhubaneswar. When the accused reached there, a team led by inspector-in-charge Sushant Kumar Sahu nabbed the accused.

The police got the medical test conducted on the accused and the victim. Further inquiry is underway, the police said.