Man abandons one-year-old daughter under tree in Balasore

Balasore: In an inhumane incident, a man dumped his one-year-old daughter under a tree at Mendhagadia village under Soro block in Balasore district on Saturday evening.

The accused has been identified as Kailash Chandra Sahoo, a resident of Itua village.

According to sources, Kailash had married the daughter of one Mayadhar Dey of the same village and was staying with his in-laws in the village for the last two years.

He was reportedly upset after his wife delivered a baby girl as he wanted a baby boy as first child.

Kailash forcibly snatched the child from his wife and dumped her under a tree on Navodaya Vidyalaya road while returning from a hospital where the couple had gone with the baby for checkup.

After returning home, the woman informed the matter to her father, who rushed to the spot in search of the baby but was unable to trace her. However, the infant was spotted by some locals around 7 pm.

Irate over the incident, the villagers thrashed Kailash black and blue for his inhuman act.

On getting information, police rushed to the village but failed to nab Kailash as he managed to escape the spot.