Mallya’s extradition case inching towards ruling

London: The extradition case of liquor barron Vijay Mallya is edging towards ruling, repots said.

He is scheduled to return to Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Monday. The 62-year-old former Kingfisher Airlines boss, is facing charges on alleged fraud and money laundering of an estimated Rs 9,000 crore.

Reports said Mallya has contested his extradition on the grounds that the case against him was politically motivated.

He said he did not borrow a single rupee. The borrower was Kingfisher Airlines. Money was lost due to a genuine and sad business failure.

I have offered to repay 100 per cent of the principal amount to them, the embattled liquor barren tweeted earlier. He dismissed that his intervention has nothing to do with the extradition case.