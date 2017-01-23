Mallya issue : CBI arrests 8 including former IDBI Chairman

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested former IDBI Chairman and three bank executives along with four other Kingfisher Airlines executives in connection with the loan default case of Vijay Mallya.

Sources from the apex investigation agency said it searched the offices of Vijay Mallya owned United Breweries group based in Bengaluru.

The CBI is probing into the money laundering cases against Mallya for his unpaid and unserviced debts of his failed aviation venture Kingfisher Airlines Ltd to a tune of Rs 9000 crore with a court in Mumbai already lodging a case against accusing of being an offender. The Foreign Ministry has also suspended his passports and is looking to extradite the former Rajya Sabha MP and business tycoon from UK.