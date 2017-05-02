Mallikarjun Kharge new Chairman of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee

New Delhi: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is the new chairman of the 21-member Public Accounts Committee of Parliament.

Kharge replaced Congress leader KV Thomas whose term ended on April 30. The Parliamentary panel, which is headed by an opposition leader, has a majority of its members from the ruling NDA.

The committee comprises only two new faces while the remaining members have been re-nominated.

Richard Hay and Janardan Singh Sigriwal, both of the BJP have been replaced by their party members Subhash Chandra Baheria and Ram Shankar.

Other MPs of Lok Sabha who are in the panel are Sudip Bandopadhyay, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Nishikant Dubey, Bhartruhari Mahtab, Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar, Riti Pathak, Neiphiu Rio, Kirit Somaiya, Abhishek Singh, Anurag Singh Thakur, Shivkumar C Udasi and P Venugopal.