Mallika Sherawat evicted from Paris flat over unpaid rent

Mumbai: A French court has ordered that Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat be evicted from an apartment in a posh part of Paris for failing to keep up with the rent.
According to sources, the court told Sherawat and her French husband Cyrille Auxenfans to pay 78,787 euros ($94,000) in rent owed and expenses, giving the green light for their furniture to be seized.
According to the owner, the couple never paid the rent, making only a single payment of 2,715 euros.
At a hearing in a Paris court on November 14, a lawyer for the couple said they were in financial difficulty.
However, in mid-December, the actress had denied having a Paris apartment.
The couple may appeal the eviction order.
They cannot be thrown out until March 31, when a moratorium on wintertime evictions expires.