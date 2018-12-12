Malkangiri police nabs two murder accused

Malkangiri: Malkangiri police arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in a murder case in Parjaguda village in the district.

The murdered man has been identified as Krishna Kirsani, while the accused persons were identified as Padam Khara and Rabindra Kirsani.

As per police reports, Krishna was murdered over alleged property and monetary dispute.

Krishna’s father Budu Krisani had two wives namely Budei and Manguli. The deceased was the son of the second wife Manguli.

After Budu’s demise, Manguli received all the monetary benefits including a pension of Rs 6000 per month and other fixed deposits. On the other hand, Budei suffered financial difficulties after being deprived of monetary benefits.

The family feud turned into enmity as Manguli’s family lead a better life than that of Budei’s.

In view of the enmity, Rabindra hatched a plan to eliminate Krishna. Rabindra along with accused Padam murdered Krishna on October 16.

Acting on the complaint lodged by Krishna’s family, police launched a manhunt to nab the accused and arrested the duo yesterday. Following the arrest, cops also seized the knife from them.

The accused duo has been forwarded to court, Orkel police said.