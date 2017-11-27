Malkangiri police extends helping hand to educate surrendered Maoists

Malkangiri: The Malkangiri police on Sunday extended helping hand to educate the surrendered Maoists under the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

The district police officials yesterday started a drive to help as many as 18 surrendered Maoists, including 6 women, 13 Constables, 64 OPFs and 4 Home guards and 97 students of remote areas of the district for their studies under IGNOU.

They are getting classes under IGNOU’s Bachelor Preparatory Programme (BPP).

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Jagmohan Meena said that he himself would take classes on every Saturday and Sunday along with the trainers of DEO.

It is an initiative to encourage the Maoists to shun violence and get education, added the SP.

The district administration has also provided books, notebooks, pens and other study materials to all attending the preparatory programme.

The preparatory programme has been designed by the university to offer an opportunity to those students who wish to do Bachelors Degree under IGNOU but have not passed X or XII exams.

As per the programme, the students need to pass in two entrance tests to enroll their names for the Bachelors Degree.