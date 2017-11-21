Malkangiri police arrests two persons in Venkatpalam double murder case

Malkangiri: Kaliemela police today succeeded to arrest two persons in connection with the double murder near Venkatpalam village under Kaliemela block in Malkangiri district on November 18.

The two arrested were identified as Ratnaya Majhi and Durjo Pandara.

Kaliemela police with the help of forensic team had launched a probe mutilated bodies of two persons, identified as Enkat Rao and Lachama Kurami, were found near a canal in Venkatpalam.

The investigation reveals that the murder seems to be executed on the basis of suspicion of witchcraft practice by the duo, informed Kaliemela IIC Rama Nag.

“Two persons from Venkatpalam village were detained and interrogated and later they confessed to the crime. The weapon used in the murder has also been recovered,” said the IIC.