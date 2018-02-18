Malkangiri police arrests 3 women Maoist cadres

Malkangiri: At least three hardcore women Maoists were arrested during a raid conducted by Malkangiri police in Katuapadar forest under Mathili police limits in the district last night.

The arrested Maoists have been identified as Jogi Kabasi, Jamali Kurami and Idme Mandabi.

Kabasi was carrying Rs 4 lakh cash reward on her head while two others were carrying Rs 1 lakh each.

According to reports, a special team of police comprising SOG and DVF jawans led by Malkangiri SP Gagmohan Meena raided the area acting on a tip-off and nabbed three women cadres while some others managed to escape.

After getting a tip-off on a Maoist training camp functioning at the foot hills of Taulasi Dongri Hill, a joint team of Malkangiri Police and District Voluntary Force (DVF) conducted a raid last night. During the raid three women Maoists were caught, said Malkangiri SP Jagmohan Meena.

All three extremists have been forwarded to court, the SP added.