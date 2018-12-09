Malkangiri Police arrest seven persons for smuggling ganja

By pragativadinewsservice
Malkangiri Police arrest seven persons
Malkangiri: Intensifying its crackdown on ganja smuggling, Malkangiri Police arrested seven persons and seized 108.5 Kg ganja from three vehicles here last night.

According to reports, Malkangiri’s Orkel Police intercepted three vehicles, in which the contraband was being smuggled to Haryana, yesterday.

The approximate cost of the seized ganja is more than 15 lakhs, the police said and added that the seven accused persons have been arrested and forwarded to the court.

Investigations are underway to trace the exact source and destination of the seized ganja and involvement of other persons in the illegal trade, the police said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Malkangiri Police follows zero-tolerance policy against production, transportation, and trade of cannabis.

Efforts are on to curb ganja trafficking and tighten the noose around smuggling rackets in the district, the police further said.

