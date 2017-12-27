Malkangiri Police arrest 12 hardcore Maoists from different places

Malkangiri: Cracking a major whip against the banned Maoist outfit, police on Wednesday morning arrested as many as 12 Maoists from different places of Malkangiri district.

“The Maoists were arrested during combing operations conducted by the security personnel in Kalimela, Mathili and Chitrakonda area of the district “, informed Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) Jagamohan Meena.

“We have arrested 12 rebels this morning by conducting combing operations at different places of the district like Kalimela, Mathili and Chitrakonda area. The arrested ultras were involved in different Maoist-led violence activities including murder cases of Dambru Nayak, Muya Kabasi and Sadhu Khemdu. Most of the arrestees are hardcore extremists”, SP Meena told reporters.

“Several cases against them are pending at various police stations in the district”, he added.