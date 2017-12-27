Headlines

Malkangiri Police arrest 12 hardcore Maoists from different places

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Maoists

Malkangiri: Cracking a major whip against the banned Maoist outfit, police on Wednesday morning arrested as many as 12 Maoists from different places of Malkangiri district.

“The Maoists were arrested during combing operations conducted by the security personnel in Kalimela, Mathili and Chitrakonda area of the district “, informed Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP) Jagamohan Meena.

“We have arrested 12 rebels this morning by conducting combing operations at different places of the district like Kalimela, Mathili and Chitrakonda area. The arrested ultras were involved in different Maoist-led violence activities including murder cases of Dambru Nayak, Muya Kabasi and Sadhu Khemdu. Most of the arrestees are hardcore extremists”, SP Meena told reporters.

“Several cases against them are pending at various police stations in the district”, he added.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

T20 T20
2.0K
Headlines

IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India bowl out Lanka for 87, register biggest T20I win
Delhi Delhi
1.3K
Latest News Update

23-year-old girl alleges rape by senior manager in Delhi
Damodar Rout Damodar Rout
975
Headlines

Naveen dismisses Damodar Rout from Council of Ministers over beggar remark

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top