Malkangiri: CM says Rs 3 lakh, pucca house for JE affected

Malkangiri: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday visited Malkangiri for the first time after the JE virus claimed over 100 lives of children in the district. He annoucned Rs 3 lakh and pucca houses for the families whose children died affected by the deadly virus.

Landing at the district headquarter’s DNK football playground in his chopper, the CM launched 20 projects and laid the foundation for 80 schemes, worth Rs 248 crores. The projects include irrigation, transport, agriculture, lift irrigation and education.

Despite the call for the district bandh by Opposition parties BJP and Congress, the CM programme attracted a footfall of over 20,000.