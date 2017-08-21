PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Malegaon blast case: After 9 years in jail, Lt Col Shrikant Purohit granted bail by SC

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Malegaon

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Lt Colonel Shrikant Purohit in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case. His bail was granted after Purohit had spent 9 years in jail. The court said that Purohit should cooperate with the investigations. He should not tamper with the evidence or influence the witnesses the court also said.

Supreme Court said “we set aside order of Bombay High court” while granting conditional bail to Malegaon blast accused Lt Colonel Purohit, as per reports. A bench of Justices R K Agrawal and A M Sapre passed the order on the plea.

Aparna Purohit, wife of Col. Purohit, said: ”It’s been a long battle for us. I am thankful to the court.”

During the last hearing, senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Purohit, said his client has been in jail for the past nine years but charges have still not been framed against him. He said the MCOCA charge has already been dropped against him and therefore he is entitled to get interim bail.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had opposed the bail of Col Purohit and argues that the Bombay High court order should be upheld by the Apex court.

Purohit had moved the apex court challenging the Bombay High Court’s order dismissing his bail plea. But the Apex court said that the issue of granting bail to former Lt Col Shrikant Prasad Purohit and cancellation of bail of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur needed detailed consideration.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express
3.7K
Headlines

CM Naveen Patnaik nominated as Best Administrator, tops India’s list
2.8K
Entertainment

In Pics: Odisha born director Abinash nanda makes TV commercial featuring 15 Odia actors
woman woman
2.7K
Twin City

Video: Woman rough up husband’s GF at city airport
sex racket sex racket
1.9K
Crime

Sex racket busted in Cuttack: Three arrested
incentive incentive
1.6K
Headlines

Odisha raises cash incentive for inter-caste marriage to Rs 1L
To Top