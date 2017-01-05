Male new born baby stolen at SCB Medical

Cuttack: A new born baby was stolen from the gynaecology department of SCB Medical College and Hospital on Thursday morning. The parents of the new born male child reported about the baby missing at the SCB Medical outpost.

The new born child of Sital Devi from Bihar was lifted by an unknown miscreant as per the report when she was resting and the child’s father and other relatives were not around the bed number 769 in the gynaecology department.

Already, one person has been deatained in this case at Mangalabag Police Station.

Similar incidents have been frequently reported at the state’s premier government run medical facility, the last new born theft being reported in September, 2016.