Male leopard dies at Nandankanan Zoo

Bhubaneswar: An 8-year-old male leopard today died at the Nandankanan Zoological Park here, informed zoo officials.

The leopard that died this morning was brought to the Nandankanan zoo in March 2013 from Junagarh zoo in Gujarat. The number of leopard in the zoo has come down to seven (3 male and 4 female) after the death of this animal.

According to reports, the leopard fell sick on Sunday following which it was shifted to isolation ward for intensive treatment but it was found dead early this morning.

The exact cause of the death could be ascertained only after post-mortem by experts from the College of Veterinary Science, a release of the zoo said.