Maldives foreign minister arrives in India on three-day visit

Maldives

New Delhi: Foreign minister of Maldives Mohamed Asim on Wednesday morning arrived in India on a three-day visit.

The visit comes after Maldives’ president Abdulla Yameen assured that a free trade agreement would be signed with India first.

The Maldives foreign ministers’ visit to India is of immense significance for bilateral ties that suffered a setback when the Island nation signed a free trade pact with China late last year.

After the signing of the free trade agreement, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had said that the Maldives should be sensitive to India’s concerns and keep in mind the “India First” policy.

According to reports, Asim will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj on Thursday. He will leave on Friday.

