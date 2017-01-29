Malaysia tourist boat missing with 31 people on board

Kualalumpur: In a tragic incident, a boat carrying 31 people, including 28 Chinese tourists, is missing off the coast of Borneo, Malaysian maritime authorities said on Sunday.

As per sources, the boat left Kota Kinabalu, the capital of the eastern Malaysian state of Sabah, at about 9 a.m. local time on Saturday, and was headed towards the popular tourist spot of Mengalum Island.

The boat was reported missing at about 9.50 p.m. after failing to arrive at the island, and that a search and rescue operation was launched soon after.

However, bad weather was hampering the search effort, which covers an area of about 400 nautical square miles.