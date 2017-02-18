Headlines

Malayam actress Bhavana allegedly kidnapped, molested

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bhavana

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, popular Malayam actress Bhavana was allegedly kidnapped and molested by some miscreants. The incident took place on Friday night around 10 pm in the Ernakulam district of Kerala. At that time the actress was returning home from the shoot.

As per sources, the accused forcefully stopped Bhavana’s car and kidnapped her. She was allegedly molested and threatened dire consequences inside the car.

Bhavana’s former driver Martin, who worked with the actress for a day, has been held. However another driver named Sunil, who, according to police, is the main accused, is absconding sources said.

A case of kidnapping and molestation has been registered against the accused and the investigation is on.

