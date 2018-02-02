Latest News Update

Malayalam actress molested on train, says ‘no one cared’

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Malayalam

Thiruvananthapuram: A man was on Friday arrested for allegedly attempting to misbehave with a Malayalam film actress while she was travelling on a train.

Sanusha Santosh, who has acted in South Indian movies, said that she was shocked to have opened her eyes and found a man rubbing his hand against her lips. Santosh had boarded the train at Kannur; had an upper berth and was sleeping, as per sources.

The incident happened in two-tier air-conditioned coach of the Maveli Express that runs between Mangaluru Central and Thiruvananthapuram.

Based on actress Sanusha complaint, the accused, 40-year-old Anto Bose was arrested.

While talking to the media later, the actress said that a majority of the co-passengers had ignored her plea for help, just two people, scriptwriter Unni and another passenger, Renjith, came forward to help.

Sanusha has acted in a few Malayalam and Tamil movies.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

gang raped gang raped
974
Crime

Class-IX girl abducted, gang raped in Odisha
rape rape
965
Headlines

Another woman raped by father-in-law in Odisha
Ekamra Walks Ekamra Walks
896
Twin City

Architecture students from Mangalore join XUB counterparts to learn Kalingan temple style
To Top