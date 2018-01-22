Malayalam actor Bhavana ties the knot with Kannada producer Naveen

Thissur: In the presence of close relatives and friends, Malayalam actress Bhavana Menon and Kannada film producer Naveen tied the knot at Thrissur Thiruvambady Sree Krishna temple at 9.40am on Monday.
A huge crowd flooded the temple to witness the marriage and it turned out to be a difficult task to manage the people. Police had blocked the vehicle movement and arranged security measures.
They were engaged on March 9, however, they had delayed marriage as they were waiting to complete a year after the death of Naveen’s mother.
Over 100 police officers were posted to restrict intrusion by fans.
After the simple ceremony, the two drove to an auditorium where a feast was arranged.
Photos of the marriage are going viral through the social media including the ones of her Mehendi ceremony.
According to reports, the wedding reception will be held at Lulu Convention Center in Thrissur.
The reception is expected to be attended by people from film and politics.
The couple knew each other for over five years.
Bhavana’s first Kannada film Romeo was produced by Naveen in 2002. The actress met Naveen on the set of the film and soon their friendship turned into love.
The couple got engaged in March 2017.