Malaria control drive: State plans to initiate ‘DAMAN’

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Daman to be launched

Bhubaneswar: The Health and Family Welfare department of the state has planned to introduce an intensive malaria control drive called ‘DAMAN’(Durgama Anchalare Malaria Nirakaran) soon in remote tribal-dominated areas of the state.

Initially, the programme will be implemented in 8,000 villages in eight districts including Koraput, Malakangiri, Nabarangapur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati, Nuapada and Kandhamal. This programme would include ass screening for malaria with complete free treatment of positive cases along with intensified supervision, appropriate controlling measures and regular health education activities throughout the year.

As per sources, the government has approved a budget of Rs 120 crore for the implementation of the programme for five years with the bifurcation of Rs 25 crore each year. However, Rs 10 crore has been sanctioned to initiate the innovative programme. Under this programme around 80 lakh high risk population would be benefited annually.

It is also said that the programme would expand to other high epidemic districts in future.

