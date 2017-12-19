Make in Odisha Conclave 2018: Chief Secretary directs to make it outcome oriented

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to attract more investments to the State, Odisha Government has decided to organize Make in Odisha Conclave-2018 at Bhubaneswar in a most biffing manner.

The initial proposal for organization of the event was discussed in the Oversight Committee meeting held under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi in secretariat conference hall today wherein Principal Secretary Industry Sanjeeb Chopra presented the proposals and outlined the issues for discussion.

Considering the proposals, Chief Secretary Padhi directed to make the entire event outcome oriented. The investment attracting departments were advised to keep a blue print of possible investment proposals for sharing with the investors. Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan advised to tie up the event with other business and cultural activities for making the event lively and vibrant although.

Following the earlier declaration of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the meeting decided for organizing the event from 11th to 15th November, 2018. It would be organized in collaboration with DIPP, Government of India, various Industry Associations and Business Chambers, Confederation of Indian Industries. Potential investors and Business leaders from India and abroad would participate in the event.

The objectives of the conclave are to show-case manufacturing ecosystem in Odisha, highlight investment opportunities and elicit investment intentions from the corporate houses. There will be 4 day long activities including 13 key events like partner country seminars, ambassador’s meet, sector specific round tables, coastal marathon, exhibition, exposure, networking, plenary sessions and sectoral sessions etc. The stalls of large companies operating in Odisha in the sectors like steel, aluminum, infrastructure, food processing, IT, textiles, petrochemicals, power etc will also be set up showcasing newly emerging investment opportunities in their respective sectors. There will be 9 major sectoral sessions with specific investment proposals. The prospective investors from USA, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Malaysia Germany, Switzerland and many other countries are likely to participate in the conclave.

The meeting also decided to organize pre-event investor reach-out activities like road shows at major metropolis like Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune etc. Similar investor reach out activities would also be organized with Internal Business Partner countries and Agencies. It was decided to put in place 4 layer preparatory and coordination activities. The Committees will be named as Oversight Committee under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Coordination Committee under the Chairmanship of Principal Secretary Industry, Exhibition & Security Committee under the Chairmanship of CMD IDCO and Sectoral Committees under the Chairmanship of concerned Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries.

Development Commissioner R Balakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary Home Asit Kumar Tripathy, Principal Secretary MS&ME Laxmi Narayan Gupta, Principal Secretary Finance Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Pr Secretary Tourism Dr Mona Sharma, Special Secretary General Administration Ashok Kumar Meena, Skill Development & Technical Education Sanjaya Singh, Secretary Energy Hemant Kumar Sharma, Secretary Science & Technology Nikunja Bihari Dhal along with senior officers from IPICOL, Industry Dept , Industry associations participated in the discussions.