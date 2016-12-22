Make In Odisha: 13 projects worth Rs 14,900 cr approved

Bhubaneswar: The single clearance committee formed for various investment projects, specially under Make In Odisha, has today approved 13 projects worth Rs 14,900 crore investment. The projects will provide employment to 22,600 people.

The Chief Minister had formed an inter-ministerial committee under the Chairmanship of Industries minister Debi Prasad Mishra and a Task Force under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi with Industries secretary Sanjeev Chopra as convener on December 19 to expedite clearance of investment proposals.

The 13 projects were approved during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary at the Secretariat today. The members of Adani group, Nataraj hotels, Globus spirits were present.

Details of approved projects: