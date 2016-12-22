PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Make In Odisha: 13 projects worth Rs 14,900 cr approved

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
investment projects

Bhubaneswar: The single clearance committee formed for various investment projects, specially under Make In Odisha, has today approved 13 projects worth Rs 14,900 crore investment. The projects will provide employment to 22,600 people.

The Chief Minister had formed an inter-ministerial committee under the Chairmanship of Industries minister Debi Prasad Mishra and a Task Force under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi with Industries secretary Sanjeev Chopra as convener on December 19 to expedite clearance of investment proposals.

The 13 projects were approved during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary at the Secretariat today. The members of Adani group, Nataraj hotels, Globus spirits were present.

Details of approved projects:

Name of company Sector Investment in crores Employment
Page Industries Apparel manufacturing 135 5,850
Globus Spirits Food Processing: Distillery 150 300
Nataraj Hotel and Resorts Tourism: Five star hotel 140 500
Carnival Films Tourism: Multiplex, Food Court, community centre 150 4,800 (160×30)
Falcon Marine Exports Food processing: Shrimp processing and freezing 77.98 4,060
Adani Wilmar Food processing: Refined edible oil 687.12 2,150
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Chemicals and Petrochemicals 500 520
Eastern Nutriments Biscuit and dairy products 75 530
Mariegold Heritage Hotel, resort – 5 star category 268 510
NLC India Ltd Power Generation 11783.8 1660
Rakhi Agencies Ltd. Downstream metal 59.92 200
Shyam Metallics Metal 870.20 1373
Crackers India Infrastructures Tourism: Four star hotel 84.12 201

 

Comments

