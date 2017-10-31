Major Reshuffle in Odisha IPS Cadre: Debasis Panigrahi new Odisha Vigilance Director

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today effected a major reshuffle in the senior IPS cadre by changing the portfolio of at least 19 officers, according to a notification issued by the Home Department.

Top cop BK Sharma who is posted as DG of Prisons & DCS, has been appointed as the DG of Fire Services & Commandant General of Home Guards & Civil Defence.

Satyajit Mohanty, a 1988 IPS officer who is currently serving as the Additional DGP (Headquarters), has been transferred as Additional DGP (Provisioning).

IPS Santosh Kumar Upadhyaya has been transferred and posted as Additional DGP of CID, CB Odisha.

Additional DGP (Law & Order) Binayanand Jha gets new portfolio to serve as Additional DG of Prisons and Director, Correctional Service.

IPS officer Arun Kumar Ray, who is posted as Additional DGP attached to state police headquarters, was transferred as Additional DGP, Communication.

Similarly, Additional DGP (Provisioning) Pranabindu Acharya gets assignment as the Additional DGP of Railway and Coastal Security.

While Sudhanshu Sarangi has been appointed as Director of SCRB, Senior IPS Dr Debasis Panigrahi was posted as the Director of Odisha Vigilance.

IPS Lalit Das has been transferred and posted as CMD, OPH&WC.

On the other hand, Dr Santosh Bala, who is posted as IG of Police, Fire Service & Home Guards, has been appointed as Special Secretary to Govt (Home Department).

Top cop Asit Panigrahi, who is currently serving as IG of Police, CID & CB, has been newly posted as the IG of Police (Headquarters).

IG of Police (Modernisation) Amitabh Thakur has been transferred and posted as IG of Police (Law & Order).

IPS Rajesh Kumar who is serving as Director of SCRB, got new assignment as IG of Police, Fire Service & Home Guards.

While IPS Nikhil Kumar Kanodia has been appointed as the DIG of CID, CB, Sanjay Kumar Kaushal has been posted as DIG of Police, Vigilance.

Sarah Sharma, who is posted as Principal of PTI in Byree has been transferred and posted as SP, BPSPA.

Besides, OPS Bana Bihari Sahoo has been appointed as SP of Police, Railways and BN Dandapat was posted as SP of Police, PMT.