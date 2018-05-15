Major mishap averted due to timely detection of fault in Howrah-Puri Jagannath Express

Cuttack: A major accident was averted following timely detection of a fault by the railway staff in one of its bogies of the Howrah-Puri Jagannath Express late on Monday night.

A fault in the S-6 bogie of the Jagannath Express train was detected while it was on its way to Cuttack and the train driver immediately stopped the train at about 2 am.

The railway technical staff found that the aluminium plate of the trolley spring of the bogie has slipped following which the train was not allowed to proceed.

The affected bogie was detached from the train and was allowed to run. The train later arrived at Cuttack railway station with 14 bogies at about 5 am this morning.

Train services on the route have been partially affected following the incident and temporary arrangements were made by the railway authorities allowing the trains to pass through the single line.

The railway authorities said efforts are on to restore normal train service on this route very soon.