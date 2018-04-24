Major fire broke out at KSRTC Central workshop

Kerala: A major fire broke out at the KSRTC Central Workshop at Pappanamcode in the kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday afternoon. The fire, which first broke out at the place where the rubber flap collected as waste was stored, and later spread to nearby areas. As the fire erupted and smoke billowed out of the area, the employees who were operating in the area rushed to safety.

On being alerted, as many as five firefighting units from nearby areas rushed to spot and control the fire after toiling for 90 minutes. KSRTC officials said the reason for the outbreak of fire was not known.

The Pappanamcode facility is one of the regional workshops of the corporation where the buses are repaired. However, the fire didn’t reach the area where the buses and the machinery were kept. Officials said none of the employees was injured and the machines and the buses were untouched by fire.