Major fire breaks out at Rourkela SBI main branch

Pragativadi News Service
Rourkela: A major fire today broke out at the State Bank of India (SBI), Rourkela main branch this morning at about 5 am. However, no casualty has been reported in the mishap.

On being informed, personnel from five fire brigade units rushed to the spot and doused the inferno. Even though the exact amount of damage is yet to be ascertained, valuables including documents, computers and other materials have been completely burnt to ashes in the fire.

As per a SBI official, the mishap is suspected to have occurred due to an electric short circuit.

