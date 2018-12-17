Major fire breaks out at Mumbai hospital, several hurt

Mumbai: A major fire broke out in a five-storey hospital at Marol in Andheri East here injuring at least 15 persons and trapping several others, an official said. No casualty was reported so far.

The fire brigade got a call at around 4 pm about the blaze at the government-run ESIC Kamgar Hospital an official of the city civic body’s disaster management cell said.

Reportedly, eight fire tenders have been pressed in to douse the flames and evacuate the patients. The operation is underway, said the official.

Some of the people trapped in the building jumped off the upper floors to save themselves and sustained injuries.

As per available information, around ten persons have been rushed to the nearby Cooper hospital, three to the Trauma Care hospital and 15 others to the Seven Hills hospital.