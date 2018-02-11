Headlines

Major fire breaks out in Mumbai’s Mankhurd, no injuries

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at a scrap market in suburban Kurla this morning, a fire brigade official said.

No casualty has been reported in the incident, he said.

“The blaze started at a scrap shop in the market near Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road in Kurla around 6 am and spread to other adjacent galas (shops),” the official said.

The flames engulfed the packing material, stock of oil and chemicals, scrap material kept in the area, he added.

“As many as 17 fire engines have been pressed into service to bring the blaze under control,” the official said.

According to another official, instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to demolish unauthorized structures and snap the electric supply to the area.

