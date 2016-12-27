Major accident avoided at IGI airport in Delhi

New Delhi : A major accident at Indira Gandhi International(IGI) airport was avoided on Tuesday morning after an IndiGo and SpiceJet aircraft stood opposite to each other on the runway. The IndiGo flight was arriving from Lucknow and the SpiceJet flight was preparing to take off.
IndiGo spokesperson Ajay Jesra has said that An IndiGo flight 6C-729, which was coming from Lucknow to Delhi with 176 passengers on board, post landing on the taxiway saw a SpiceJet aircraft in front of it.The incident, which took place this morning, has been reported to Air Traffic Control (ATC) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
As per sources, possible miscommunication from the Air Traffic Control have led to the situation. However, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation is investigating the issue