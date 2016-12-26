Main roads to get ‘four-lane’ avatar in Cuttack

Cuttack: The State Government has decided to renovate all main roads of the millennium city Cuttack by making them four lane.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has expedited initial proceedings in this regard. As per sources, in the first phase itself, the road connecting Biju Patnaik Chowk and Barabati Stadium will be made four lane.

The PWD has confirmed that the projects are being taken up on a war footing. The project has been estimated at around Rs 2.17 crore and is being stipulated to be completed before the January 19 Barabati ODI between India and England.

Further Biju Patnaik Chowk-Sishu Bhawan Road, Buxi Bazaar-Chandi Road will be widened as four lane roads.

The extension of the roads will be beneficial in easing traffic congestion but there are some obstacles like clearing encroachment, consequent public displeasure, and removal of traffic posts, electric poles, and transmission lines. The problems are being looked at and we are taking all possible steps to ensure that they do not halt the extension works.