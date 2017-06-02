Main accused in ITER College fake placement scam arrested from Puri

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, Commissionerate of Police today arrested the main accused, a consultant Manas Nayak in connection with the fake placement row at ITER College under Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) University.

Manas, who was nabbed by the police from Puri had allegedly coordinated the entire fake recruitment drive by hiring fraud companies.

The accused has been taken into custody and is now being interrogated regarding the fake recruitment scam at ITER College, a senior police official said.

Notably, over 300 students, who were offered with job letters through campus selection, alleged the offer letters were bogus. The agitating students withdrew their demonstration on Friday morning after the SOA authorities reportedly assured them monthly stipend of Rs 20,000 and jobs within three months.

Earlier, the placement cell dean, Raj Kumar Hota was arrested after allegations poured in over fake placement that has been conducted under his supervision.