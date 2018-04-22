Main accused in Salepur minor rape case nabbed

Cuttack: In a major breakthrough in the sensational rape of a minor at Jagannathpur village under Salepur block of Cuttack district, police succeeded to nab the prime accused on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Md Mustafa. He has been booked under Sections 376, 307, I (M), POSCO Act.

Expressing grave concern over the incident, Health Minister Pratap Jena said that a special team comprising of 13 doctors has been formed for the treatment of the victim.

Earlier in the day, a group of irate locals blocked the Kajihata-Raisunguda road by burning tyres demanding strict action against the accused and adequate compensation to the victim’s family.

The victim’s family members had lodged a complaint at Salepur police station alleging that she was raped and an attempt was made to kill her as blood was oozing out from her mouth when she was rescued from the verandah of a school on Saturday night.