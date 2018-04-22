Headlines

Main accused in Salepur minor rape case nabbed

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Odisha

Cuttack: In a major breakthrough in the sensational rape of a minor at Jagannathpur village under Salepur block of Cuttack district, police succeeded to nab the prime accused on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Md Mustafa. He has been booked under Sections 376, 307, I (M), POSCO Act.

Expressing grave concern over the incident, Health Minister Pratap Jena said that a special team comprising of 13 doctors has been formed for the treatment of the victim.

Earlier in the day, a group of irate locals blocked the Kajihata-Raisunguda road by burning tyres demanding strict action against the accused and adequate compensation to the victim’s family.

The victim’s family members had lodged a complaint at Salepur police station alleging that she was raped and an attempt was made to kill her as blood was oozing out from her mouth when she was rescued from the verandah of a school on Saturday night.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
8.6K
Headlines

Sex video of dancer goes viral in Odisha
Car-accident Car-accident
800
Headlines

Three of family killed in road accident
accident accident
725
Headlines

5 killed in truck-car head-on collision in Odisha
To Top