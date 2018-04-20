Main accused in Balasore fake currency circulation case arrested

Balasore: In a major breakthrough in Khirikona Seva Cooperative Samiti fake currency circulation case, police arrested the main accused duo on Thursday night in Balasore district.

The arrestees have been identified as Hasim Ali of Jhadeswar village and Mohammad Farhad of Itua village in Balasore district.

Simulia Police Station IIC Sanjay Kumar Parida informed media that the accused duo was nabbed from their hideouts by a special police team. The duo would be court forwarded today.

Earlier, Simulia Police had detained one Bishnu Nayak after he was found depositing fake currencies worth Rs 44,000 at the Khirikona Seva Cooperative Samiti on April 10.

On the basis of specific information, police arrested five persons after conducting raids at different places in Balasore district.

An additional amount of Rs 1.48 lakh of fake Rs 2000 denomination notes along with two bikes and a car were also seized from their possession during the raids.