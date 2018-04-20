Headlines

Main accused in Balasore fake currency circulation case arrested

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
fake currency

Balasore: In a major breakthrough in Khirikona Seva Cooperative Samiti fake currency circulation case, police arrested the main accused duo on Thursday night in Balasore district.

The arrestees have been identified as Hasim Ali of Jhadeswar village and Mohammad Farhad of Itua village in Balasore district.

Simulia Police Station IIC Sanjay Kumar Parida informed media that the accused duo was nabbed from their hideouts by a special police team. The duo would be court forwarded today.

Earlier, Simulia Police had detained one Bishnu Nayak after he was found depositing fake currencies worth Rs 44,000 at the Khirikona Seva Cooperative Samiti on April 10.

On the basis of specific information, police arrested five persons after conducting raids at different places in Balasore district.

An additional amount of Rs 1.48 lakh of fake Rs 2000 denomination notes along with two bikes and a car were also seized from their possession during the raids.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
5.7K
Headlines

Sex video of dancer goes viral in Odisha
Pm modi Pm modi
815
Headlines

PM Modi to meet German Chancellor Merkel on April 20
Car-accident Car-accident
720
Headlines

Three of family killed in road accident
To Top