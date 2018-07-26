Mahira Khan apologises for missing Pakistan elections

New Delhi: Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who was seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Bollywood movie Raees, has written a long post apologising for missing elections in her country held on Wednesday.

The actress has written the Instagram post after facing severe criticism online for not casting her vote for the election. She, however, explained that it happened due to her prior work commitments.

Mahira, 33, shared an image on Wednesday which suggested she was abroad as Pakistan was voting. Later, the actress in a separate post apologised, explaining that she missed the voting as she was out of the country due to work commitments.

“As much as I want to be there tomorrow, it is unfortunate that I can not be. There was absolutely no way to delay my work commitment which was scheduled months in advance, I tried my best. And so with a heavy heart I will not be voting this year. I urge all of you to get out and vote!! May this year bring the change we all have been waiting to see. InshAllah. Pakistan zindabad!!! #nayapakistan,” Mahira wrote.

Shortly before her apology, Mahira Khan shared a picture of her son in an undisclosed location which quite clearly is not Pakistan. ‘Life, as I know it,’ Mahira captioned the post. She was instantly flayed in the comments section for missing polling day. A #BanMahiraKhan call went up in the comments thread. Mahira has disabled comments on her apology post but angry users have returned to the previous post to point out to the actress that the election dates had been announced well in advance.

Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf emerged as a frontrunner as Pakistan voted in a new government. The Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led Pakistan Peoples Party and Nawaz Sharif’s brother Shehbaz Sharif, who heads the Pakistan Muslim League-N, are other key players.

Mahira Khan is best-known known for her role in Pakistani TV show Humsafar. She has featured in films such as Bol and Verna in Pakistan.