Mahima’s nephew grilled by Paradip Police

Paradip: Chinmaya Mishra, nephew of Mahima Mishra and the Director of Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) deposed before Paradip Police in connection with the alleged murder case of Seaways Shipping GM Mahendra Swain.

Chinmaya along with Rabindra Dalei, OSL DGA also presented himself before the police.

Both of them were earlier interrogated on January 15 in connection with financial irregularities of OSL Company.

It is noteworthy to mention here that OSL had a decisive competitiveness against Seaways Shipping Limited Company with the latter bagging two big stevedoring contracts in last two years leading to crashing down of monopoly of Mahima Mishra and subsequently his OSL Company.

This competitiveness has been touted to be the main reason behind the enmity between Mahima and Mahendra Swain which culminated with the latter’s death in October 26 last year.

As many as 10 persons have been arrested in the alleged murder of Mahendra including OSL owner Mahima Mishra and are currently lodged in jail.