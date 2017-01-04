Mahima to seek bail plea at Sessions Court

Bhubaneswar: Paradip murder accused industrialist and Orissa Stevedores Limited owner Mahima Mishra’s four day remand period ended today as police looks to produce him before Kujang court on Friday.

Mahima was brought under a four day remand by Paradip police earlier on January 1 after the court rejected his bail plea.

Mahima’s advocate Joydeep Pal has confirmed that his client would be seeking a higher court preferably approach Additional District and Sessions Judge, Jagatsinghpur for bail plea on Friday.

Earlier on the day Mahima was put to a marathon interrogation all day long at Paradip.

Mahima was arrested on December 25 following his detainment on the day before at Bangkok by Thailand’s immigration police on charges of masterminding the murder attack on Seaways Shipping Company’s General Manager Mahendra Swain.