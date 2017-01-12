Headlines

Mahima Mishra’s two sons questioned by Paradip police

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Chandan and Charchit Mishra

Paradip: Two sons of Inustrialist and Odisha Stevedores Limited  Managing Director Mahimananda Mishra alias Mahima Mishra were questioned by the Paradip police on Wednesday, in connection with the murder case of  Seaways Shipping and Logistics Private Limited (SSPL) General Manager Mahendra Swain.

Two sons, Chandan Mishra and Charchit Mishra appeared at the police station and were questioned for long four hours in connection with various cases. As per sources, they were questioned over the financial transactions of the firm.

Earlier, Paradip police had served notice to Chandan and Charchit on January 8 to appear before it by January 11. Apart from the duo, OSL Deputy General Manager (Finance) Rabindra Dalei  also had yesterday deposed before the Paradip police.

It may be noted here that Mahima Mishra was arrested on December 25 of the last year from Bangkok over his alleged involvement in the murder which took place in Paradip on October 26 last year and is currently lodged in Samagol jail in Jagatsinghpur.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

naveen's team naveen's team
4.2K
Headlines

Star power in Naveen team; Pappu dropped
RSP RSP
3.7K
State at Large

CBI raids senior RSP official on DA case
upcoming upcoming
3.0K
Entertainment

Babushan’s new upcoming Odia movie “Suna Pila Tike Screw Dhila”
differently differently
2.7K
Crime

RPF Jawans assault differently abled man
naveen to meet president naveen to meet president
2.4K
Headlines

President invites Naveen
To Top