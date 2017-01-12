Mahima Mishra’s two sons questioned by Paradip police

Paradip: Two sons of Inustrialist and Odisha Stevedores Limited Managing Director Mahimananda Mishra alias Mahima Mishra were questioned by the Paradip police on Wednesday, in connection with the murder case of Seaways Shipping and Logistics Private Limited (SSPL) General Manager Mahendra Swain.

Two sons, Chandan Mishra and Charchit Mishra appeared at the police station and were questioned for long four hours in connection with various cases. As per sources, they were questioned over the financial transactions of the firm.

Earlier, Paradip police had served notice to Chandan and Charchit on January 8 to appear before it by January 11. Apart from the duo, OSL Deputy General Manager (Finance) Rabindra Dalei also had yesterday deposed before the Paradip police.

It may be noted here that Mahima Mishra was arrested on December 25 of the last year from Bangkok over his alleged involvement in the murder which took place in Paradip on October 26 last year and is currently lodged in Samagol jail in Jagatsinghpur.