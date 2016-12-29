Mahima Mishra’s remand put on hold; Choubey to be shifted to Ali Pingal jail

Paradip: The police remand of the sensational Paradip murder prime conspirator Mahima Mishra has been put on hold, police sources said on Thursday.

Earlier the Kujang JMFC had allowed Paradip police to take Mahima on a four day remand starting today but it was halted for reasons unknown as police reaction on the issue is yet to confirm. Both Mahima and his other aide Basant Bal will be taken on remand possibly after January 1.

Mahima’s advocate has confirmed that they will seek the district sessions court for further bail plea. Earlier on Tuesday Mahima’s bail plea was rejected by local JMFC and he was sent to Samagol jail.

Both Mahima and Bal suffered from some health issues and were shifted to Jagatsighpur hospital. After treatment Mahima was sent back to jail yesterday but Basant has been referred to SCB as his health did not improve.

Meanwhile, Paradip police has applied to shift another accused Rakesh Choubey from Samagol jail.

As per sources the police have sought Kujang JMFC permission to shift Rakesh from Samagol jail to Ali Pingal jail apprehending that Mahima and Basant’s presence in Samagol jail would lead to interference in investigations with Choubey.