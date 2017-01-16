Mahima Mishra’s nephew appeared before Paradip police

Paradip: Industrialist and Odisha Stevedores Limited Managing Director Mahimananda Mishra alias Mahima Mishra’s nephew Chinmay Mishra appeared before police here on Sunday.

Earlier notice was issued to Chinmay and Mahima Mishra’s accountant Rabindra Kumar Dalai to appear before police. While Chinmay has already marked his presence in the police station, Rabindra is yot to appear.

Rabindra has cited health issues for not being able to appear in the police station. As per police sources, Rabindra’s lawyer has requested the police for a time period of two police for appearing in the police station, citing his ill-health.

Meanwhile, the twin City Commissionerate police is questioning Mishra after getting him on a three-day remand in connection with the 2013 Press Chhak bomb hurling and attempt to murder case.