Mahima Mishra to be extradited from Thailand tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Following detaining of Mahima Mishra, the Paradip murder main conspirator and his accomplice Basant Bal in Bangkok area of Thailand, Odisha police has confirmed that they will be deported to India on Monday as a special police team has left to bring the duo for further legal actions.

Briefing media persons here DG Singh said Mahima has been detained by Bangkok immigration police following requests from Odisha police. “A special team of Jagatsinghpur police has left for Bangkok to liason with Thailand police and bring Mahima along with his aide Basant Bal tomorrow, after that they will be formally arrested,” he said.

Mahima had travelled to Thailand through Delhi and Nepal and enjoying vacation on a 15- day tourist visa. Thailand police has kept them under watch since Saturday morning.

Police sources also said that Mahima’s hotel bill used to be Rs 1 lakh per day. He stayed mostly in luxurious hotels at various places in his fugitive period like New Delhi, Gurgaon, Amritsar, Kathmandu, Bangkok.

He had tried to escape from India but due to look out circular he could not and finally chose to see it through Nepal border since there is no need of visa and passport. But Odisha police also traced him there so he fled to Bangkok though tourist visa.

Thailand’s local media agency Bangkok post on Sunday had claimed confinement of Mahima and his partner Basant Bal by local immigration police and this has led to expediting police actions to deport him.

Earlier, his another aide Susant Sethi was arrested from Delhi few days ago while he was flying from Nepal and police sources said they found Mahima’s trail from his credit card.

Notably, Mahima who is the owner of Orissa Stevedores Limited (OSL) has been enjoying monopoly of stevedoring business in Paradip port since decades. He also heads Paradip Port Stevedoring Associations. but recently his monopoly was challenged by Utkal Strevedoring Assocation, another banner which included Seaways Shipping Limited (SSL) company. It was managed by one named Mahendra Swain and was the direct competitor of Mahima. This led to rivalry between the two.

Swain’s murder was conceptualized itself during 2015 between Mahima and Rakesh Choubey from Jamshedpur. They threatened to close the port stevedoring business following SSL’s contract catch up of JSPL but finally stopped.

This year the issue cropped up as Seaways company as SSL again bagged a contract of SAIL. So this time they conspired a plan to assassinate Swain and were able to do so.

As many as seven persons have been arrested in the case while the prime conspirator Mahima and Bal were elusive. Police had issued lookout circular followed by NBW against the duo.