Mahima Mishra taken to AIIMS in city for medical tests

Bhubaneswar: Arrested industrialist Mahima Mishra was taken to AIIMS in Bhubaneswar today to undergo a series of test related to health issues, sources said.

According to reports, Mishra was taken to the hospital from Kujang sub-jail amid tight security as the SCB medical board has granted permission for the same.

Earlier in May, the Cuttack Sadar sub-divisional judicial magistrate (SDJM) court had directed the Choudwar Jail superintendent to take necessary action Mahimananda Mishra’s treatment.

The lower court has directed to make arrangements for Mishra’s treatment after taking into consideration the statements made by authorities of National Institute of Rehabilitation Training and Research (NIRTAR) and Choudwar Jail superintendent.

A doctors’ team which examined Mishra, had recommended advanced treatment for him. Mishra’s counsel had urged the court to direct the authorities to make necessary arrangements for his treatment at AIIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Mishra is accused of orchestrating a murder at Tarinigada in Paradip and a firing incident at Press Chhak in Cuttack. The 65-year-old industrialist was arrested in December 2016.