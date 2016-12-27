Mahima Mishra sent to jail

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL) Managing Director Mahimananda Mishra alias Mahima Mishra has been sent to jail after being produced before Kujang JMFC court on Tuesday Morning.

Earlier on Monday, Mishra and OSL Executive Director Basant Bal were sent to Capital hospital for medical examination after which both were sent to Paradip late at night.

Mishra and Bal were accused of conspiring the killing of Mahendra Swain, a senior executive of Seaways Shipping Limited, a private stevedore firm at Paradeep on October 26.

Arrested after nearly 2 months of the murder of Mahendra Swain, Mishra was trying hard to avoid arrest and moved around various parts of the country, before fleeing to Bangkok. But Odisha police with the help of the Thai police could finally nab him in Bangkok.

Meanwhile, the police has sought for five day remand of Mishra. Mshra himself has also filed a bail petition before court.