Mahima Mishra sent to jail

Paradip: Industrialist Mahima Mishra who is a prime accused in the Paradip Seaways Shipping company manager Mahendra Swain murder has been sent to jail after his four day remand ended on Thursday.

Paradip police had today produced him in the Kujang JMFC court following which he was taken to Samagola jail in Kujang.

Meanwhile, Commissionerate Police has said it will appeal to take Mahima in remand in a 2013 bomb hurling case in Press Chhak, Cuttack. Police sources said he will first be interrogated in Cuttack after which Mahima will be taken in remand for five days. Also, Angul Koliari police has appealed in the Kujang JMFC court to take him in remand in the Jalaram Transport shootout case. The Koliari police had interrogated him in this regard on Wednesday.

