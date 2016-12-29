Mahima Mishra sent back to jail after treatment

Jagatsinghpur: Industrialist Mahima Mishra being arrested in connection to murder of Seaways and Shipping and Logistics Limited General Manager Mahendra Swain, was taken back to Samagol jail on Wednesday afternoon after treatment.

Earlier, after the arrest of Mishra and his aide Basant Bal, they had applied for bail plea. But soon after their bail applications were rejected by Kujanga JMFC court, both were shifted to Samagola sub jail where duo pleaded suffering illness as consequence police brought them to District Headquarter Hospital(DHH) hospital where several tests were conducted. Mishra’s health condition was again checked in DHH on Wednesday and the doctors certified that his condition was well, later police shifted him to Samagola Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, Basanta Bal suffered chest pain and high blood pressure on Wednesday wee hours for which later he was shifted to SCB Medical college and hospital in Cuttack for treatment.